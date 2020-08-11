Kirk Herbstreit Names The 1 Major Problem With College Football

The last few days have brought in a new level of uncertainty to the 2020 College Football season. Kirk Herbstreit has identified some of the major issues facing the sport, based on the last few days of crazy news.

In the months leading up to the Power Five conferences releasing their updated scheduling plans, there were reports that the leagues were attempting to work together in some form. With the five leagues all releasing very different scheduling, and only two allowing for any non-conference play, that didn’t seem to be the case. The NCAA doesn’t provide a lot of oversight at the upper levels of the sport either, so there has been a pretty substantial leadership vacuum in college football, in its time of need.

“It’s easy to say there’s a lack of leadership,” Kirk Herbstreit said on Monday during ESPN’s College Football Live, per 247Sports. “The reality is college football, without a commissioner and without the NCAA being able to govern the rules or whatever decisions need to be made, you basically have five leaders in college football: the Power 5 Conference commissioners. They’re all considered about their constituents, their presidents, their fans.”

“So it’s hard to really get everybody on the same page because they’re all dealing with their own agenda and their own set of problems and issues,” he continued. In the last few days, this has led to reports that the Big Ten is ready to cancel its season, which has set off a wave of questions and concerns over the upcoming seasons for some of college football’s biggest programs.

If there has been leadership in the college football ranks, it has come from the players. Pac-12 and Big Ten players both put out lists of demands of their conferences, while Trevor Lawrence and other stars reached out to try and bridge the gap with the #WeWantToPlay movement. They’ve made it clear that they want a season this fall, but also want adequate protocols and precautions taken, and are even pushing for a player’s association of some sort, which would be a massive leap forward for the sport.

Herbstreit is impressed with what the players have done in the absence of leadership from atop the sport.

“I think it’s just great that over the last week or so to see the players in college football having an opportunity to have their voices be heard, whether it’s social media or being unified originally out of the Pac-12, the Big Ten got together, and now it sounds like late last night they all came together,” Herbstreit said. “And I think there are different issues there that they all want to address, the main thing making sure that their safety is the primary focus, which I think they’re moving in a better direction than where they were.”

On Monday evening, Kirk Herbstreit said that he was hearing that the Big Ten is considering a delay, and not cancellation, of the season.

Whatever is set to happen, we hope to find out more today.

