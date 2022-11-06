College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has released his new rankings.

Sunday morning, the longtime ESPN college football analyst updated his personal top six rankings following a wild weekend of college football games.

Herbstreit took to Twitter to update his top six.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Oregon TCU Tennessee

As you can see, Alabama and Clemson are out of the rankings, following their losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, on Saturday.

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"One of those top 4 had a 46-point loss and plays in the Pac-12, and has not played a top-9 USC team. The 5th place team is 9-0," one fan wrote.

"WHY DO YOU KEEP FINDING NEW 1-LOSS TEAMS TO RANK AHEAD OF TCU???" one fan added.

"Almost the same teams. Except for TCU and Oregon. I have them flipped," one fan added.

"Georgia has absolutely dismantled two of Herbstreit’s top six. The Dawgs losing all those players to the NFL must not mean what every other fanbase thought it meant," another fan wrote.

"If TCU gets jumped by a one-loss Oregon… Twitter may explode on Tuesday night," one fan added.

The official rankings will come out on Tuesday night.

