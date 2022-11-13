College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has released his new rankings.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst put out his new rankings on Sunday morning.

Week 11 didn't feature too many crazy results, so the rankings haven't changed much since last week.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU

"Only 3 weeks remain!" Herbstreit shared.

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the rankings.

"Let’s say Georgia, TCU and big ten Champ wins out. Who gets that last spot? 1 loss Tennessee, 1 loss pac 10 champ, 1 loss big ten loser?" one fan wrote.

"At least have the balls to move Vols up into top 4 regardless of who wins the Osu/Mich game," one fan added.

"Lmao. The No. 5 team beat his No. 6 team on the road by 27 points and this moron will probably have them. 5th next week. Herbstreit just admit you have anti-Tennessee bias it’s cool we already know.." one fan added.

"I didn’t see TCU getting any style points, Kirk," another fan admitted.

These are just Herbstreit's rankings, though. The official ones from the College Football Playoff selection committee will come out on Tuesday night.

You can debate those, too.