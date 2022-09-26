Kirk Herbstreit Ranks His Top 7 Coaches From Week 4

SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN attends the Party At The Playoff at The GlassHouse on January 5, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for ESPN)

Kirk Herbstreit continues to recognize standout contributors across college football each week.

Along with highlighting the premier players and teams, the broadcaster picked the best coaches from Week 4.

Herbstreit naturally started with the coach who oversaw the weekend's grandest upset. Chris Klieman's Kansas State Wildcats went into Norman and earned a 41-34 comeback win over the Oklahoma Sooners, who entered the matchup ranked No. 6 in the nation.

Adrian Martinez, who led Kansas State's upset with one passing and four rushing touchdowns, is Herbstreit's top Week 4 performer.

Rather than shouting out Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, Herbstreit put offensive coordinator Tommy Rees second on his list. The Fighting Irish, who started 0-2, accumulated 576 yards in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina.

P.K. Fleck led Minnesota to a 34-7 victory over Michigan State. The Golden Gophers are now 4-0 with just 24 points allowed all season.

Fourth on Herbstreit's list, Lance Leipold guided Kansas to its fourth win of 2022. That's already more than the Jayhawks have mounted in an entire season since going 5-7 in 2009. They outdueled Duke in Saturday's 35-27 triumph.

Tennessee defeated Florida for only the second time since 2005 and improved to No. 8 in the process. That earned Josh Heupel a hat tip from Herbie.

Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks continued to rebound from a dreadful debut against Georgia by winning a 44-41 shootout over Washington State. Finally, Chris Klieman rounds out the rankings after James Madison stormed back from a 28-3 deficit to stun Appalachian State and stay undefeated.