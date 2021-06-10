Kirk Herbstreit Has Honest Reaction To College Football Playoff News

Kirk Herbstreit has long argued that college football’s brand is hurt by the exclusivity of its current four-team playoff. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise the College GameDay analyst is in support of the latest breaking news surrounding the sport.

College Football Playoff expansion is inevitable. The CFP management committee sub-group brought a 12-team postseason proposal to the table on Thursday.

There’s plenty of support for it, with Herbstreit being the latest to voice his approval.

“I think this is inevitable and I think it’s for the best,” Herbstreit said during Thursday’s edition of SportsCenter, via 247Sports. “I’ve kind of come full-circle, to be honest with you. I really looked at this as something that Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, it seems like every year. We can sit here in 2021, 2022, 2023; those three teams are in. Who’s going to be the one team to join those three teams? And I don’t know how healthy that is for college football.”

Herbstreit’s right. The exclusivity of of the four-team playoff isn’t good for the sport. Expanding to 12 teams gets more teams, players, fans and regions involved in the process.

“I just think that’s something that the decision-makers had said, ‘This is going to allow more teams an opportunity to compete,’” Herbstreit continued. “If you talk to the players, they love it. The players are fired up because they want an opportunity to compete in, ‘meaningful games.’ By going to 12, you’re going to open this thing up.”

By expanding the playoff to 12 teams, it makes the end of the regular season must-watch television.

In most years, there’s two or three games that actually matter during the final weeks of the regular season. That number grows to eight to 10 games by expanding to 12 teams.

Playoff expansion is a step in the right direction for a sport needing a resurgence.