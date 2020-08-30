The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To The Return Of College Football

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

College football fans were thrilled with the return of the sport on Saturday night – Kirk Herbstreit included.

The 2020 college football season officially kicked off on Saturday night. We had Central Arkansas taking on Austin Peay in a nationally televised game on ESPN.

The game was a good one from the start. The contest’s first play from scrimmage went for a 75-yard touchdown. Central Arkansas went on to win the game, defeating Austin Peay, 24-17, to open the season with a win.

Herbstreit tweeted out his excitement for the return of the sport just before kickoff. He could not wait for the game to get underway.

“Enjoying these HS Fball games today. Always great to see Ohio HS teams play-St X tryin to hold on late. But I gotta ask..is it just me or are you also counting the minutes down to Austin Peay and Central Arkansas like it’s gonna decide the national championship?!? Haha!! Pumped!” Herbstreit tweeted.

After everything college football has gone through this summer, it’s very fair to get extremely excited about a Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay game.

Hopefully we have much more to get excited about moving forward.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are all scheduled to open their seasons next month.


