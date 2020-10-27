Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay Heading To The Masters

On November 14, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew will take their show on the road at The Masters.

ESPN’s decision to team up with the venerable Augusta National course is the result of The Masters being moved to November due to COVID-19. Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard will broadcast from a stage above Ike’s Pond and the ninth green of the Par 3 course.

Like the rest of the football world, Herbstreit is pumped for the opportunity. He tweeted his reaction to the news this afternoon, tagging golfers Gary Woodland and Justin Thomas in the process.

“Hey @GaryWoodland and @JustinThomas34 we’re FIRED UP!! Can’t wait to see ya in Augusta!” Herbstreit wrote.

This weekend, GameDay will be in Happy Valley for Saturday night’s Big Ten showdown between Ohio State and Penn State.

Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will call the game itself at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.