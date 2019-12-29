Ohio State running back JK Dobbins had a truly gutsy performance against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. The junior tailback fought through an ankle injury to rush for 178 yards and one touchdown in the 29-23 loss.

Dobbins, who is likely to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, posted a heartfelt message for Buckeyes fans following the game.

“I know we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but I love my team and my brothers. Thanks for also being there with us Buckeye nation,” he wrote.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit responded to Dobbins’ tweet with some major praise for the Ohio State running back.

You are an unbelievably gifted player w/ a rare & special approach to the game. JK your humility-hard work-& passion are so appreciated. Thank YOU for being YOU & wearing the scarlet & gray w/ such class. Your performance & GUTS last night will always be remembered-

Well said, Kirk.

If Saturday night was Dobbins’ final game in an Ohio State uniform, he will be missed greatly.