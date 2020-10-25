Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To What He Saw From Michigan Last Night

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was very impressed with what he saw from the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night.

Michigan, the No. 18 team in the country, blew out No. 24 Minnesota on the road, 49-24. The Wolverines were led by starting quarterback Joe Milton, who threw for 225 yards and a touchdown while adding 52 rushing yards and a score.

Herbstreit was on the call for Saturday night’s game.

Sunday morning, he shared his reaction to Michigan’s performance.

“For 1st game, their offense played very efficiently-QB Joe Milton made great decisions & was in command. OL, w/ 4 new starters played w/ continuity. And the defense was athletic, deep, & disruptive. Great start-see where it goes!” the ESPN college football analyst tweeted.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was impressed, too, saying that Milton did everything he needed to in his first start of the season.

The Wolverines will now look to move to 2-0 on the season next weekend. Michigan is set to face Michigan State in a rivalry game. The Spartans are coming off a tough loss to Rutgers.

Michigan and Michigan State are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. on FOX.