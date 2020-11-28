Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Nick Saban Missing The Iron Bowl

Arguably the greatest college coach of all time won’t be on the sideline today for one of the biggest rivalry games of the year. After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, Nick Saban will be forced to watch the Iron Bowl from home on Saturday afternoon.

The absence of a coach like Saban would be devastating for most teams, but ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes the Crimson Tide will be just fine without him. The College GameDay host says Saban has likely prepared his team for everything the Tigers could throw at them. With Saban testing positive on Wednesday, he had most of the week with his squad.

Herbstreit compared the Alabama coach’s game prep to that of legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“It reminds me of Bill Belichick,” Herbstreit said on College GameDay today, per 247Sports. “If you take away Bill Belichick from the Patriots it would impact them during the game because Belichick could probably give you a little tip during the game from something he saw. That part is very, very real. But in my opinion, having Nick Saban there all week, he checked every box you could possibly think of to get Steve Sarkisian and the entire Alabama staff ready for anything that might unfold during these 60 minutes. My point is, if Nick Saban were taken away the whole week, it’d be a totally different thing. But he’s prepared ‘Sark’ and this staff. I don’t think it’s going to impact this game at all.”

This is the second time this year Saban has tested positive for COVID-19. The first instance was a false positive, but this week the coach is experiencing light symptoms.

Saban will be forced to self isolate for 10 days per SEC protocols. Under this timeline, the head coach would be able to return for next week’s matchup with LSU — given his symptoms subside.

Head coaching duties will be handed off to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian this afternoon. The Crimson Tide are in good hands behind the coach who’s led their offense to six 40+ point games this season.

No. 1 Alabama have displayed their dominance all season long. This dominance continued last week when they improved their perfect record to 7-0 in a 63-3 routing of Kentucky. The Tide also claimed their No. 1 selection in the first round of College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday — likely maintaining that placement with a win over Auburn on Saturday.

The Iron Bowl will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. E.T. in Tuscaloosa.