Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State’s Dominance At NFL Draft

Few college football programs, if any, have had a more-impressive run of NFL Draft picks over the last five-plus years than Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, thanks mostly to the recruiting abilities of Urban Meyer, have produced an incredible amount of elite NFL prospects in recent years. From Ezekiel Elliott to Nick Bosa to Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State has not been short on talent.

That was no different this year, as the Buckeyes had two high picks in Chase Young and Jeff Okudah (three, really, if you count former Ohio State QB Joe Burrow).

Ohio State had another first round pick in defensive back Damon Arnette. The Buckeyes continue to produce elite cornerbacks and defensive linemen.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit reacted to the Buckeyes’ NFL Draft dominance on Twitter.

“Not only DBU…Have become DLU as well. Incredible run and only getting stronger with what’s in Columbus and on the way,” he wrote.

Herbstreit is right. If you want to get to the next level as a defensive back or defensive lineman, there is no better school than Ohio State.