Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There have been plenty of exciting plays from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Unfortunately, they're being overshadowed by a controversial call.

During the second quarter of play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. At least the entire sports world thought it was a touchdown.

The officials, however, overturned the call. They said Wilson didn't have full possession until he rolled into the end zone. On the very next play, Michigan fumbled the football at the goal line.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit wasted no time sharing his thoughts on this play. He replied to a tweet from Chris 'The Bear' Fallica, who expressed his displeasure with the call.

"No dog in the fight, thought that was a bad reversal," Fallica tweeted. "Thought by time WR had control of ball, he was sitting on the goal line. Turned out to be huge call."

Herbstreit agrees with Fallica that it was a bad call.

"Exactly what I saw Bear," Herbstreit wrote. "His knee obviously touched but the ball wasn’t there yet-by the time he had possession he was in the EZ. Bad call."

We have to agree with Herbstreit on this one.

Michigan currently trails by double digits to TCU.