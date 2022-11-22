Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College Football Video Game Decision

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 29: Kirk Herbstreit plays catch before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 29, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

It was confirmed Tuesday that EA Sports' college football video game will not return until the summer of 2024.

Fans around the world initially thought EA Sports would release its newest college football game in 2023. However, the company doesn't want to rush this process.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked Tuesday about EA Sports' newest NCAA Football video game.

Herbstreit revealed that he wants to be involved in the game.

"Fingers crossed I'll be involved in it," Herbstreit said. "It would be a thrill to be a part of it coming back."

Daryl Holt, EA Sports' vice president and general manager, has not shared many details about the future of NCAA Football.

Holt did, however, reveal that EA Sports secured the rights to all 10 FBS conferences.

"We expect more will join, but we can only commit to what we have got in the hopper right now," Holt told ESPN. "And we'll have more information to share as we move forward along that evolving landscape. But we'll put as many schools as we possibly can put into the game."

College football fans will have to patiently wait for this game.