Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Crazy Oklahoma-Texas Game

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has seen plenty of spectacular college football games throughout his commentating career. Saturday’s Oklahoma-Texas game might be near the top of the list.

Herbstreit joined Chris Fowler in the broadcast booth to call Saturday’s Red River Shootout. Neither could have predicted how the game would come to an end.

The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners completed an improbable comeback when running back Kennedy Brooks raced to the end-zone on a 33-yard score with just two seconds left in the game to take a 55-48 lead. Texas didn’t do anything with the ensuing kickoff and OU escaped with the win.

Herbstreit called the game an “instant classic” via Twitter after the game.

Wow!@OU_Football @TexasFootball

Thank you for that instant classic. It was our honor to call it. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 9, 2021

We agree, Kirk Herbstreit. It was an instant classic and easily the best game of the college football season so far.

It’s hard to fathom how Texas gave away such a strong lead. The Longhorns went up 14-0 in the opening minutes, 28-7 at the end of the first quarter and had a 41-23 lead late in the third quarter. It wasn’t enough to hold off the Sooners.

Lincoln Riley benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams in the first half. It proved to be the spark the Sooners needed. He finished with 212 yards passing, 88 yards rushing and three total scores.

If Riley sticks with Williams, the Sooners are going to be a tough out. They may even find themselves in the College Football Playoff by the end of the year.

For now, though, Oklahoma will celebrate a memorable win over Texas.