Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Heartbreaking College Football Shooting

A senseless tragedy unfolded Sunday night at the University of Virginia, where three football players were killed in a shooting.

On Monday, football broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit mourned the three victims on Twitter.

"What has taken place at Virginia is truly heartbreaking," Herbstreit wrote. "My deepest condolences to coach Tony Elliott and the @UVAFootball program, to the families of D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, and to the Charlottesville community."

The shooting unfolded at around 10:15 p.m. as students returned from seeing a play in Washington. Police arrested a suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., on Monday following a lengthy campus lockdown.

Another football player, Michael Hollins Jr., was one of the injured students. His father said he's in stable condition.

"This is an unimaginably sad day for the university community," Virginia President Jim Ryan said. "The entire University community is grieving this morning. My heart is broken for the victims and their families and for all who knew and loved them."