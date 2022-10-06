Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To His Crazy Schedule This Weekend

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit has a busy three days ahead of him.

Just reading the broadcaster's schedule is exhausting, but he called the itinerary "fantastic" on Wednesday evening.

Herbstreit starts the football week by calling the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos alongside Al Michaels for Amazon Prime Video.

After the game, he'll travel to Lawrence, Kansas, for Friday's production meeting before heading home to Cincinnati for his son's high school football game. Herbstreit will then fly right back to Kansas, as the Jayhawks are hosting College GameDay for the first time.

He's not done just yet. Herbie must rush from the ESPN show to East Lansing to provide color commentary for Michigan State's game against Ohio State. That matchup starts at 4 p.m. ET on ABC.

Herbstreit isn't complaining about his hectic traveling arrangements, but it's enough to wear anyone down. Hopefully he's taking care of himself and not putting more on his plate than he can handle.

His first stop is Denver for Thursday's NFL contest, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.