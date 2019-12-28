Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To LSU’s Start vs. Oklahoma

On Saturday afternoon, LSU entered the Peach Bowl as a heavy favorite over Oklahoma. As it turns out, the Tigers weren’t favored by enough – at least not according to the first 20 minutes the game.

LSU opened the scoring with a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Oklahoma answered with a touchdown of its own, thanks to a three yard run from Kennedy Brooks.

It’s been all LSU ever since. The Tigers put up four more touchdowns – all touchdown passes from the Heisman-winning quarterback.

LSU holds a 35-7 lead and ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks the Tigers could score 100.

“Justin Jefferson is who we thought he was!!! He’s a BAAAAAD MANNNN. Gonna be hard for LSU not to score 70. On pace currently to score 100!” Herbstreit said.

Justin Jefferson already set a Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff record with four touchdown receptions on the day – and there’s still several minutes left in the first half.

Burrow is 17-of-23 passing for 291 yards and five touchdown passes on the day. The Tigers are blowing out an undermanned Sooners defense and it doesn’t look like Oklahoma will stop LSU any time soon.

Can the Oklahoma offense finally get something going?