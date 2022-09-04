Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Win Over Notre Dame

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It wasn't always pretty, but Ohio State opened the season with a 21-10 victory over Notre Dame.

Down 10-7 at halftime, the Buckeyes mustered enough offense while holding the Fighting Irish to just 253 total yards at Ohio Stadium.

The morning after Ohio State's monumental win, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit reflected on the gritty victory.

"Incredible game & atmosphere last night at The Shoe!" Herbstreit wrote on Twitter. "Notre Dame came to play w/ a great plan on both sides of the ball, and Ohio State took their best shot & found a way to win the old fashioned way - stifling defense, being physical, & running the ball. Showed great versatility!"

Of all Week 1's FBS games, no winner scored fewer points than the Buckeyes.

It's not what most college football fans expected from an Ohio State offense that averaged a nation-high 45.7 points per game last season. Yet after the game, per ESPN's Heather Dinich, head coach Ryan Day stressed the importance of finding ways to win in different environments.

"That was something we spent a lot of time in the offseason saying, 'We have to be able to win ugly on offense, we have to stop the run on defense,'" Day said. "They all count the same. And you have to figure out based on who you're going against, how do you want to win that game? When you have that versatility, man, it's going to pay off down the road."

Playing most of the contest without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who left early after a hard hit, C.J. Stroud went 24 of 34 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Although that marks his second-lowest yardage tally, it got the job done Saturday night.

Ohio State will likely demonstrate more offensive fireworks when hosting Arkansas State and Toledo over the next two weeks.