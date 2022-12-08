Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Recruiting Expert's Opinion On Son

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chase Herbstreit could follow in his famous father's footsteps when graduating high school.

Kirk Herbstreit's son is the starting quarterback at St. X. On Tuesday, scout Mike Farrell called Chase a "QB to watch" in the class of 2025.

"I love his mechanics," Farrell said. "You would expect a son of a quarterback to have good mechanics, but oddly that's not the case very often."

The ESPN broadcaster responded to Farrell's assessment as a proud dad.

"Appreciate it Mike," Herbstreit wrote. "[Chase] gained valuable experience as a sophomore. He’s excited to keep grinding to improve his game."

Chase could follow the family legacy by pursuing Kirk's alma mater. Earlier this year, he said he's considered Ohio State "the only option" since childhood.

Kirk Herbstreit played with the Buckeyes from 1989 to 1992 before commencing a fruitful broadcasting career.

Yet Chase should have other choices. Along with camping at Ohio State last summer, the younger Herbstreit attended this year's Notre Dame-Clemson game and has drawn attention from Cincinnati.

Herbie was on commentary as his older son, Zak, saw the field late in Ohio State's 52-21 win over Wisconsin. He put aside his objectivity when excitedly encouraging Zak to "maul somebody."

Perhaps he'll get to call a game with Chase down the line.