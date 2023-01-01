Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To The College Football Playoff Results

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has weighed in on the College Football Playoff semifinal results.

In one semifinal, No. 3 TCU upset No. 2 Michigan, while in the other, No. 1 Georgia barely escaped No. 4 Ohio State.

Herbstreit is among those thrilled by the games.

He took to Twitter on Sunday morning to weigh in on what happened.

"Such an incredible day of CFB!Sport feeds my soul. Congrats to @TCUFootball & @GeorgiaFootball for advancing to the Title game-Also congrats to @UMichFootball on a great yr. And I’m so proud of @OhioStateFB w/ what they faced & how they responded. Played your hearts out!" he wrote.

It's hard to argue with any of that.

The two College Football Playoff semifinal games were arguably the two best in the sport's history.

Hopefully the national title game is as fun.