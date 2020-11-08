Kirk Herbstreit Releases A Controversial New Top 6 Poll

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his college football rankings following Week 10 of the 2020 season. It’s a somewhat controversial poll this week.

The ESPN analyst did some major shuffling to his top six following a couple of notable outcomes on Saturday. Most notably, Florida blew out Georgia while Notre Dame upset Clemson in double overtime. Herbstreit’s new poll reflects what happened on Saturday.

One fan base isn’t happy with his rankings, though – Texas A&M. The Aggies, of course, beat Florida at home earlier this season. But Texas A&M, 5-1, is nowhere to be found in Herbstreit’s top six.

Here’s his latest poll:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Florida BYU

Herbstreit is taking some heat from Texas A&M fans for the snub.

Herbstreit responded to the criticism on social media.

“More of a reflection of what Florida accomplished yesterday and HOW they played. Long way to go. If AM wins out and UF wins out AM would then have the head to head to potentially separate. I get it-let’s let it play out. Ags lookin good!” he tweeted.

Herbstreit added: “(Head to head is) just one of the clauses the committee uses and has taught us to consider it as well. Remember at the end they use 4 components to separate a “cluster” of teams. And in no order of importance. 1-Conference Champ 2-Head to head 3-Strength of schedule 4-results vs common opponent.”

Just one of the clauses the committee uses and has taught us to consider it as well. Remember at the end they use 4 components to separate a “cluster” of teams. And in no order of importance.

1-Conference Champ

2-Head to head

3-Strength of schedule

It’s shaping up to be an interesting College Football Playoff debate, that is for sure.