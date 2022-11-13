Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 After Week 11

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Following a wild Week 10 that saw several College Football Playoff contenders dispatched, Week 11 mostly maintained the status quo.

Aside from No. 6 Oregon falling to No. 25 Washington, every top-10 team picked up a victory on Friday or Saturday. The premier candidates for the top spot, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan, all won in convincing fashion.

As a result, Kirk Herbstreit didn't make any changes to his top-three schools from last week. On Sunday morning, the football broadcaster shared his updated rankings on Twitter, with the Bulldogs, Buckeyes, and Wolverines still listed on top.

However, Herbstreit liked the Ducks more than the pack last week. Following Saturday's loss, he booted them from the fourth spot in favor of TCU. He called the Horned Frogs' 17-10 victory over the Longhorns on ESPN.

Tennesse is the next team out of his CFP rankings following a 66-24 rout over Missouri. He also gave an honorable mention to LSU after the Tigers improved to 8-2 with a 13-10 win over Arkansas.

As of now, it's nearly impossible to argue against Georgia, Ohio State, or Michigan making the CFP. However, a CFP meeting between the Big Ten rivals could alter that perception.

After earning their fifth win over a ranked opponent, TCU has built an impressive resume that the CFP committee probably won't overlook if the Big 12 squad runs the table.