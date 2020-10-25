Kirk Herbstreit is out with a new top six following a college football Week 8 that included the return of Big Ten football and a massive upset.

Ohio State easily took care of business against Nebraska, smashing them in a 52-17 win. That big win earned the Buckeyes a much-deserved No. 3 spot on Herbstreit’s top six this week.

Also making the list were Clemson, who were unable to cover the spread against Syracuse, but still came out on top. They got Herbstreit’s top ranking once again.

Alabama thrashed SEC rival Tennessee, and have cemented themselves as the top team in the conference. They were given the No. 2 spot, while Georgia came in at No. 4 despite having the week off.

Just missing Herbstreit’s “Next 2” were Notre Dame and Oklahoma State, who both picked up big wins over Pitt and Iowa State respectively.

One team that probably could have been a candidate for the list was Penn State. But their stunning loss to Indiana yesterday has their national title hopes on life support ahead of next Saturday’s game against Ohio State.

Penn State’s only realistic path to the Big Ten title game, let alone the College Football Playoff, is to win out. And even that may not be enough with several SEC and ACC teams looking like they’ve got the goods.

Who do you think should have made Kirk Herbstreit’s Top 6 list that didn’t?