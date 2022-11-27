Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases Controversial New Rankings

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Week 13 whittled down the field of College Football Playoff candidates.

After USC cemented a huge victory over Notre Dame in Saturday night's ESPN showcase, Kirk Herbstreit went back to the drawing board to rank his top teams.

Via Saturday Tradition, the broadcaster and College GameDay analyst moved the Trojans up to No. 4. His top-three spots respectively belong to Georgia, Michigan, and TCU, who all stayed undefeated on Saturday.

Ohio State fell to No. 6 after a crushing 45-23 loss to the Wolverines in Columbus. Meanwhile, Alabama is Herbstreit's first team on the College Football Playoff bubble because of LSU and Clemson losses.

Herbstreit's colleagues agree with that assessment. Fourteen ESPN panelists also put Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC in the CFP.

Via FiveThirtyEight's model, the Bulldogs and Wolverines are still likely to garner a spot even if they lose their respective conference title games. However, the Horned Frogs' chances would tumble to 33 percent if losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State.

USC has a 97 percent chance of making the cut if winning the Pac-12 crown over Utah, but only a 1 percent if losing to the Utes again.

There's still hope for Alabama and Ohio State, but both juggernauts will almost certainly miss the playoffs if Herbstreit's top-four squads win their conference clashes.