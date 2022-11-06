Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings.

The longtime college football expert has updated his top six rankings following a wild Week 10 in the college football world.

Herbstreit's new rankings feature a couple of new faces near the top of the poll.

Here's his latest top six:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Oregon TCU Tennessee

The official new College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday evening, when the committee releases their updated poll.

The new Coaches' Poll and AP Poll top 25 will come out on Sunday afternoon.