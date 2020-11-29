ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top six following Week 13 of the 2020 regular season.

On Saturday morning, Herbstreit spoke very highly of Notre Dame, saying he’d probably have the Fighting Irish at No. 1 overall following their win over North Carolina.

“Man, I can sit here and break down Xs and Os — talking about the tight ends, the running game, the play action with (fifth-year senior quarterback) Ian Book, the offensive line, they did a nice job without two of their starters yesterday, the defense that’s been incredible — to me, it’s a mindset,” Herbstreit said.

“When you watch Notre Dame, it’s a different feel watching this team. Compared to some of the teams they’ve had in the past, they’ve got a chip on their shoulder and they believe in each other.

“I think, after watching them play, I think they’re maybe the most complete team in college football right now — more than Alabama, more than Ohio State, more than Clemson. Right now, I think Notre Dame’s the most complete team in college football. I’d put them No. 1.”

Fast forward to Sunday, though, and Herbstreit still has Alabama at No. 1.

Maybe Alabama’s dominant performance over Auburn was enough for Herbstreit to keep the Crimson Tide at No. 1.

The new College Football Playoff rankings will be out on Tuesday night.