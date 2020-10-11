ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal college football rankings following another eventful Saturday.

Week 6 of the 2020 college football season was highlighted by Oklahoma’s crazy four-overtime win over Texas, Alabama’s shootout victory against Ole Miss and Clemson’s dominant performance over Miami. The Georgia Bulldogs also looked incredibly strong in a win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Herbstreit has updated his top six rankings following Saturday’s games. The ESPN analyst made it clear that he’s only ranking teams that have played so far this season (so don’t get mad at Herbstreit for leaving your team out, Ohio State fans).

“Ranking ONLY teams THAT HAVE PLAYED. With the unpredictability and uncertainty of the CFB season my personal rankings will be very fluid from week to week,” he tweeted.

Here’s his latest top six:

Clemson Georgia Alabama Notre Dame North Carolina BYU

As Herbstreit mentioned, this top six will be fluctuating quite a bit in the weeks to come. Specifically, you can count on Ohio State being added to the list once the Buckeyes begin their season in two weeks.

For now, though, that’s the top six.

The official Week 6 Associated Press top 25 poll was released earlier on Sunday. The Clemson Tigers remained at No. 1, though there was a new addition to the top four.