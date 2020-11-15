Kirk Herbstreit Releases New Top 6 After Week 11

Week 11 of college football proved to be uneventful, with only one AP Top 25 ranked team losing on Saturday. The weekend was marred by cancelations and postponements, as 15 games went unplayed due to COVID-19.

Nonetheless, another week of college football means another edition of Kirk Hebrstreit’s Top 6. Fans will find the analyst’s standings exactly the same as week 10 after just two of the country’s best teams played on Saturday.

Here’s the full look at Herbstreit’s rankings after week 11:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Florida BYU

Alabama reclaims the top spot after postponing its game against LSU this weekend. The Crimson Tide remain the team to beat in the SEC behind the play of Heisman favorite Mac Jones. Although the conference played just three of its seven scheduled games this weekend, Alabama is scheduled to return home next Saturday to play Kentucky.

Notre Dame continued its strong 2020 campaign with a 45-31 victory over Boston College. Quarterback Ian Book scored four total touchdowns in the win. The Fighting Irish travel to Chapel Hill next week to take on North Carolina.

Ohio State and Clemson remain at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively after being inactive on Saturday. The Buckeyes game against Maryland was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, while the Tigers had the week off.

Florida comes in at No. 5 after rolling over Arkansas 63-35. Kyle Trask added to his amazing 2020 season with 356 yards and six touchdowns through the air, as the Gators remain the SEC East favorite.

Finally, BYU rounds out Herbstreit’s Top 6. The 8-0 Cougars return to action next week against North Alabama.

Stay tuned later this afternoon for the updated AP Top 25 rankings.