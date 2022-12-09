Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Catch Of The Year For 2022 Season

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 29: Kirk Herbstreit plays catch before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 29, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

With the college football season almost at the finish line, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has named his pick for the best catch of the year.

Herbstreit is handing out the "Herbie Award" for Catch of the Year to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State.

Harrison had an absurd sideline catch on Nov. 12 against Indiana. He finished that game with seven receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

If we're being honest, Harrison had at least one jaw-dropping catch each game of the 2022 season.

Here's the catch from Harrison that earned a "Herbie Award" this week:

Harrison had 1,157 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season. Despite how productive he was for the Buckeyes this fall, he didn't win the Biletnikoff Award.

Ohio State will need some big plays from Harrison if it's going to knock off Georgia in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31.