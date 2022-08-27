Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks For 2022 Season

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Towards the end of this Saturday's College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the crew unveiled their picks for the College Football Playoff.

Last year, Herbstreit had Oklahoma taking down Alabama in the national championship game. He was right about the Crimson Tide losing in the big game, but he got the opponent wrong.

As for this year's picks, Herbstreit has Alabama, Baylor, Ohio State and Georgia making the College Football Playoff.

Herbstreit expressed a lot of confidence in Baylor throughout this Saturday's show. He appears to be a big believer in Dave Aranda.

When the dust settles though, Herbstreit has Alabama facing Ohio State in the national title game.

"I think Ohio State wins it all," Herbstreit said.

Alabama and Ohio State met in the national championship game back in January 2021. The Crimson Tide won that game in convincing fashion.

If these powerhouse programs meet again, college football fans would be in for a treat. Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud are considered the two best quarterbacks in the country.

