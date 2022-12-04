Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His College Football Playoff Top 4

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his College Football Playoff top four.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst released his rankings on Sunday morning.

Herbstreit has a somewhat controversial pick, though it's mostly in line with everyone else.

Here's his top four:

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State

"(Not real sure how they’ll handle 3 & 4-could be flipped)," he admitted on Twitter.

The official College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Sunday afternoon.

The College Football Playoff selection show will air at noon E.T. on ESPN.