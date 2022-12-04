Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His College Football Playoff Top 4
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his College Football Playoff top four.
The longtime ESPN college football analyst released his rankings on Sunday morning.
Herbstreit has a somewhat controversial pick, though it's mostly in line with everyone else.
Here's his top four:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- Ohio State
"(Not real sure how they’ll handle 3 & 4-could be flipped)," he admitted on Twitter.
The official College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Sunday afternoon.
The College Football Playoff selection show will air at noon E.T. on ESPN.