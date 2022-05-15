Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His College GameDay Plan: Fans React

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's going to be a very busy fall for Kirk Herbstreit.

The longtime football analyst will be involved in both the college football world and the NFL in 2022. Herbstreit will be calling Thursday night games for Amazon, while continuing to fulfill his duties for ESPN and college football.

Herbstreit tweeted out his excitement for the Thursday night schedule earlier this week, while confirming his plans for the college football season.

"Still doing @CollegeGameDay every week and calling Saturday Prime on ABC with @cbfowler," he tweeted.

Fans are relieved.

"Thank God!!!! I don't want to imagine a white out game without you and Chris calling the game," one fan tweeted.

"Game day is the best!! Don’t let ESPN mess that up," one fan added on social media.

"So we get Prime Time NFL, College Gameday, and Primetime CFB from the best in the business!!! Sign me up," one fan added.

It should be a fun year for Herbstreit, that's for sure.