Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His "Sleeper" Team For 2022 Season

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The College GameDay crew kicked off their first show of the 2022 season by unveiling their "sleeper" teams for this fall.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit expressed confidence in Penn State. He believes senior quarterback Sean Clifford can lead the Nittany Lions to success.

"I think Penn State has a team and some key spots with the leadership they brought back," Herbstreit said. "I think people are maybe underestimating Sean Clifford. I think Sean Clifford, when he's healthy, can make plays. So, I think Penn State can be a team that a shot to be a sleeper."



Clifford had 3,107 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2021. If he can build off that success, Penn State could field a dangerous offense this season.

Last season, Penn State jumped out to a 5-0 record. James Franklin's squad went through a rough patch in October, dropping three consecutive games.

One of the reasons why Penn State struggled in October is because Clifford wasn't at 100 percent.

Penn State will begin the season on Sept. 1 against Purdue. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.