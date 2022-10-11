Kirk Herbstreit Reveals The 1 Way To Slow Down Ohio State

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State has looked unstoppable in recent weeks, but teams will keep searching for a way to slow down the Big Ten juggernaut.

While calling his alma mater's 49-20 victory over Michigan State on ABC, Kirk Herbstreit discussed the only way he sees any team derailing an offense that's scored 48.8 points per game behind Heisman front-runner C.J. Stroud.

"You have to win the line of scrimmage against them," Herbstreit said. "You have to be dominant against their offensive line where you don't have to necessarily commit numbers down to stop their running game."

He added in a Twitter post Monday night that the Buckeyes are "executing at a ridiculous level," and any opponent without a superb defensive line is likely in trouble.

During Saturday's broadcast, Herbstreit described the danger of playing man-to-man coverage against Ohio State's wide receivers right before Stroud connected with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 28-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Stroud had more touchdown passes (six) than incompletions (five) during a blowout win over the Spartans. Harrison finished the day with three touchdowns, giving him nine on the season.

Herbstreit recalled Aidan Hutchinson recording three sacks in Michigan's 42-27 win over Ohio State last year. Any team looking to hand the Buckeyes their next loss may also need to dominate inside the trenches.

Iowa will attempt to stymie Ohio State's red-hot offense on Oct. 22.