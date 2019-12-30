Kirk Herbstreit Rips Ohio State Fan’s ESPN Conspiracy Theory

A “conspiracy theory” has been floated on Ohio State message boards in the wake of the Buckeyes’ loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night.

A portion (a small one, probably) of the Ohio State fan base seems to think that ESPN had something to do with the Buckeyes’ loss to the Tigers. Ryan Day’s team was on the receiving end of some questionable calls by the all-SEC crew. The idea is that ESPN had the crew working the game and made sure it got an SEC team against and ACC team in the national title game.

It’s a ridiculous theory, of course. No college football team drives TV ratings better than Ohio State. If anything, ESPN would prefer to have the Buckeyes in the national title game. An LSU-Ohio State matchup would rate significantly better than the LSU-Clemson game will.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a message for these conspiracy theorists on Twitter.

“It’s truly amazing people like you are real. If ESPN has its way Ohio St would be in EVERY national championship game! Ohio St=RATINGS!!!! The ridiculous notion that ESPN is out to get the B1G or Ohio St is comical. People cannot be this ignorant,” he wrote.

Yes, Ohio State was on the receiving end of some questionable calls on Saturday night, but it’s not ESPN’s fault.

LSU and Clemson will play for the national title on Monday, Jan. 13.

The game will be on ESPN.