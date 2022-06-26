Kirk Herbstreit Roasts Fan: College Football World Reacts

Kirk Herbstreit.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Ole Miss on their College World Series championship on Sunday.

The Rebels topped Oklahoma in Game 2 of the College World Series to win it all, 2-0, in Omaha.

"Nothing like sports!! Congratulations to @OleMissBSB and their passionate and loyal fans and especially these players and @CoachMikeBianco (ALL CLASS) From 7-14 in conference play to their schools 1st baseball National Title-just kept grindin!! Awesome-congrats!" he tweeted.

Of course, because it's Twitter, someone had to take issue with what Herbstreit said.

Thankfully, the ESPN college football analyst wasn't here for it.

"Beat it," Herbstreit replied.

Well done, Kirk.

"LMAO," one fan tweeted.

"#1 get off my lawn phrase," another fan admitted.

"Only winners matter. No participation trophies," one fan added on Twitter.

Better luck next year, Sooners.