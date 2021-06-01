Kirk Herbstreit Says He Still Can’t Taste, Smell Anything

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit tested positive for COVID-19 last December. Though it’s been several months since his diagnosis, he’s still dealing with some effects from the virus.

On Tuesday morning, Herbstreit revealed that he still can’t taste or smell anything. He shared his COVID-19 experience with his followers on Twitter.

“Been 5 months since I tested positive for Covid,” Herbstreit tweeted. “Still can’t taste or smell. Anyone else experience this?? Did it ever come back?? Haven’t tasted a meal since late December. After 5 months…is this my new normal or will taste and smell come back.”

Multiple people replied to Herbstreit’s post and said they also dealt with these effects.

“I had COVID in March 2020,” one person replied. “I got my smell and taste back slowly after a couple months but it came back wrong and random things taste and smell rancid. It’s taken over a year but I’m starting to see improvement and my senses are starting to get back to normal so hang in there!”

When he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December, Herbstreit managed to work remotely during the College Football Playoff semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State.

Hopefully, Herbstreit’s senses will return to normal in the very near future.