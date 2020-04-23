Kirk Herbstreit Sends Heartfelt Message To ESPN’s Todd McShay

Todd McShay shared unfortunate news on Thursday afternoon, revealing that he will not be a part of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage. He announced on Twitter that he is currently recovering at home from the coronavirus.

“I’m so sorry to tell you I won’t be working the NFL Draft this year,” McShay wrote on Twitter. “I’m home recovering from coronavirus. I also want to assure you I’ll be back.”

McShay’s announcement generated thousands of well wishes from his audience. The veteran draft expert also received a heartfelt message from ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

“This is your Super Bowl – we know how much you love this time of year,” Herbstreit posted on Twitter. “But all that matters right now is you getting well and coming back stronger. We ALL miss you and are thinking about you brother. Hang in there.”

Well said, Kirk Herbstreit.

The timing of this isn’t ideal at all for McShay, but it’s great to hear that he’s doing well and should make a full recovery.

Expect the ESPN crew to do their best to make up for not having McShay on set for this draft.