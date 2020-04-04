Kirk Herbstreit Shares Awesome College GameDay Suggestion For 2020

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared an awesome College GameDay suggestion for the 2020 season – if there is one – on Friday night.

Each week of the college football season, ESPN’s College GameDay travels to a new destination for that week’s biggest game. And each Saturday morning, the pregame show makes picks for that week’s top games.

A celebrity “guest picker,” usually with ties to that week’s location, is featured during the picks segment, along with Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso.

“Kirk, it would be cool if we do get to have CFB this fall would be for College Gameday have a nurse/doctor to be the guest picker in each city you go to. It would be a cool honor. Your thoughts?” one fan suggested on Friday.

Herbstreit loves the idea.

“Love it!!! Let’s do it!” he responded back.

Hopefully ESPN gets a chance to take up that opportunity this fall.

The state of the 2020 college football season remains up in the air, but we’re still several months away from having to make a decision on it.