Kirk Herbstreit Shares What He’s Hearing About Big Ten Football

Everybody is trying to get a handle on the Big Ten’s plans for football season, including ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

As of Monday evening, all the tea leaves are pointing toward the Big Ten postponing or canceling the 2020 season due to COVID-19. The league’s athletic directors are set to meet tonight.

Herbstreit tweeted a short time ago what he’s been hearing about the conference he used to play in. His word choice was very interesting.

“To be clear regarding @B1Gfootball and their impending announcement-they are looking TO DELAY the start of the season NOT TO CANCEL,” Herbstreit wrote.

The use of the word delay is important here. Does Herbstreit mean delay the start of the season for a few weeks to buy more time? Or is he talking about delaying it by postponing it to the spring?

As we know this is a very fluid and ongoing situation. Things are said one minute and changed the next. So we’ll see what happens in the next 24-48 hours. Numerous options in play. We can all hope there will be CFB at some point. https://t.co/E0IILbjBWW — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 10, 2020

We doubt that the Big Ten wants to scrap the football season entirely. Most likely, the conference just feels there’s no way to move forward in the fall.

That could mean games in spring 2021 though. Stay tuned.