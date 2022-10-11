Kirk Herbstreit Shoots Down Growing College GameDay Rumor

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Monday night, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit confirmed that College GameDay is returning to Knoxville to preview this weekend's matchup between Alabama and Tennessee.

Some fans thought a different location would be selected for College GameDay because ESPN deleted its initial post announcing its Week 7 site.

However, Herbstreit announced on Twitter that College GameDay is officially coming to Rocky Top.

"Just wanted to let people know @CollegeGameDay is 1000% coming to Knoxville this weekend-we are fired up to come back to town- our ENTIRE crew can’t wait to get there and give this game the love and hype it deserves-see ya in Knoxville this weekend! @Vol_Football @AlabamaFTBL," Herbstreit tweeted.

As for ESPN's deleted post, Herbstreit said it may have been due to a copyright issue

"Not sure the details," he said. "Guessing a copyright issue with the music our social team used. But we’re coming and whatever was taken down wasn’t anything more than that. Sorry for any confusion."

Kudos to Herbstreit for cleaning up all the confusion.

This weekend's game between Alabama and Tennessee will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.