Kirk Herbstreit Suggests Bold 2020 College GameDay Destination

ESPN’s College GameDay is a staple in the world of sports. Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the crew could take the show to a whole new destination – and sport – in 2020.

GameDay has toured nearly the entire country throughout the show’s existence. Herbstreit – alongside Lee Corso, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard – cover the season’s top college football games. But a prestigious golf event is being floated around as a possible destination for the show later this year.

The Masters at Augusta has been rescheduled in the midst of global health concerns. The new PGA Tour event date is slated for November 12-15.

After news of the rescheduled golf event, Herbstreit was asked about changing course and conducting the show from The Masters. The popular sports icon loves the idea and wants to see it happen, as he even tagged College GameDay producer Lee Fitting in his latest tweet:

This would be unreal.

The show may not have an opportunity like this ever again considering The Masters typically commences in mid April.

College GameDay would still be able to cover the week’s top college football games as well – but would be doing so from the beautiful scenery at Augusta National.