Kirk Herbstreit Sums Up His Crazy Moment On College GameDay

Kirk Herbstreit left the College GameDay set at West Point in style, hopping in a helicopter so he could get transported to the airport. It was easily the most absurd – yet awesome – scene we’ve seen on TV in a while.

Herbstreit had to leave the set early in order to get ready for this afternoon’s Miami-North Carolina game. He’s currently on his way to the Sunshine State so he can join Chris Fowler on the call.

Despite the fact that Herbstreit was a couple of thousand feet in the air on a helicopter, he still participated in this weekend’s pick segment. Thankfully he safely made his way to the airport, where he then continued to make his game picks on the tarmac.

A little bit after the show came to an end, Herbstreit tweeted “Just a routine pick segment today on College GameDay.”

Just a routine pick segment today on @CollegeGameDay 😂 pic.twitter.com/KmEZDxGhDb — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 12, 2020

The rest of the College GameDay crew might have enjoyed this moment more than Herbstreit. Rece Davis and Desmond Howard couldn’t stop laughing throughout the segment.

Who knows if the college football world will ever witness something like this ever again. After all, the Army-Navy game is being played at West Point for the first time since 1943.

One thing is certain: Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew have managed to make their fans smile during this incredibly challenging year.