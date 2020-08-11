Kirk Herbstreit Sums Up The State Of College Football

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has weighed in on the state of confusion and chaos in the sport.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have officially postponed their football seasons, claiming they will try to play in the spring. The ACC and SEC seem to want to forge ahead, as of now, with the Big 12 looking like the key swing vote in whether or not there will be games this fall.

“Everybody is assuming it may be a domino effect,” Herbstreit said on ESPN this afternoon. “I really think they are all looking at this through their own lens.”

From there, Herbstreit went on to describe the disjointedness of college football and why not having a uniform governing body has left the sport looking foolish in recent days.

“Big Ten says they can’t play because of medical concerns, Pac-12 says they can’t play. But the ACC says we’re good to go, SEC says we’re good to go,” Herbstreit said. “It really is bizarre, and I think it leaves the average college football fan at home thinking ‘why is there a lack of leadership?’. There isn’t a lack of leadership. It’s just in five different regions, they’re all leading their own constituents.”

"It really is bizarre." —@KirkHerbstreit on the different messages from the Power 5 conferences

Odds are, all of the Power 5 leagues will eventually postpone. It seems hard to believe that the remaining three will all remain rock solid in their desire to play as scheduled.

As Herbstreit said though, this ongoing crisis has laid bare the issues with the leadership structure of college football. Perhaps it will serve as a catalyst for change at the top of the sport.