Kirk Herbstreit Thinks 1 College Football Program Had "Unwarranted Preseason Hype"

On the latest edition of ESPN's College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit put an SEC program on blast for the way it has started this season.

Herbstreit said Texas A&M has "no identity" heading into Week 3. That was on clear display when Jimbo Fisher's squad lost to Appalachian State at home last weekend.

Herbstreit went a step further and said Texas A&M's preseason hype was unwarranted.

“The other thing is…unwarranted preseason hype," Herbstreit said, via Saturday Down South. "No. 6, high expectations for a team that did not deserve that. They beat Alabama last year, they have all these great recruits, and all of a sudden, everybody thinks they’re Alabama. It doesn’t work like that.”

Texas A&M has made a change at quarterback, benching Haynes King for Max Johnson. Perhaps that'll help the Aggies get back on track.

"The defense is playing well. The offense, they don’t have an identity, they’re not executing well," Herbstreit said on College GameDay. "Incredibly young everywhere, including quarterback. Now they’re gonna bring in Max Johnson, we’ll see if that will help them out."

Texas A&M will host No. 13 Miami this Saturday. A win over the Hurricanes would give the Aggies a much-needed morale boost going into conference play.