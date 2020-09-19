Kirk Herbstreit Thinks 1 Conference Will Be Left Out Of The Playoff

Two of the Power 5 conferences are currently playing, as the ACC and the Big 12 kicked off last week. The SEC is scheduled to begin play next weekend.

The Big Ten will hopefully join them in mid-October, as they announced this week that football will re-start the weekend of Oct. 24.

The Pac-12, meanwhile, is reportedly aiming to begin play sometime after that, however it’s yet to be made official.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes the Pac-12 will ultimately get left out of the College Football Playoff discussion.

“If they’re going to start later than Oct. 24, which it sounds like they are, then they have to hope things are delayed and the season’s pushed back with the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten, to really be included in the playoff,” Herbstreit said on SportsCenter on Saturday morning. “If everything goes as planned, then I think the Pac-12 from a timing standpoint, would be left out of the College Football Playoff.

“The College Football Playoff committee has made it clear that they’re not going to extend it beyond Dec. 20. It is what it is for now.”

The Big Ten will likely be able to get into the College Football Playoff discussion, especially if Ohio State is as dominant as projected.

