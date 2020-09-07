Kirk Herbstreit Thinks 1 Major Conference Feels ‘Different’ This Season

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is sensing a different vibe coming out of one major conference heading into the 2020 season.

In recent years, the ACC has pretty much been Clemson and everyone else. The Tigers have dominated the conference and no other program has really made any national noise as of late.

While Clemson is still the class of the conference, Herbstreit is getting a different feeling from the rest of the league. The longtime ESPN analyst believes there’s more intrigue from the league’s other teams.

Herbstreit voiced his opinion with Packer and Durham on ACC Radio on Monday.

“We were doing our Monday (meeting with GameDay)…and I said you know what would be cool would be, we’ve got, besides Clemson, got some teams that offer some intrigue,” Herbstreit said, per 247Sports. “You’ve got the blue bloods, the teams people think of on a national level like a Miami with D’Eriq King coming in. You’ve got Florida State with Mike Norvell coming down. But even Virginia Tech. Are they really ready to turn the corner with Justin Fuente? Then you’ve got teams like North Carolina and Sam Howell and the athletic ability he has with the potential to score. Everyones talking about Notre Dame coming over this year.

“But you can talk about Pitt, you can talk about Virginia, we’re going to be at Wake (Forest) this week. And Louisville, how about what they did a year ago? This league feels very different and I think you’re going to see some great upsets. Forgive me Pitt fans…sometimes I fail to throw Pitt in there, but I think they are a real contender this year and a team that can impose their will. I’m fired up to watch the ACC this year. I think we’re going to have some fun matchups every week. You’re going to see upsets and feel a sense of urgency to win every Saturday.”

The ACC does feel more nationally relevant this year, especially with the addition of Notre Dame as a full-time member for 2020.

And, with the Big Ten and the Pac-12 not playing, it’s possible the ACC could get two teams into the College Football Playoff this year.

The ACC is scheduled to begin play this weekend.