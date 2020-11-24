Kirk Herbstreit Shares Early Thoughts On Alabama vs. Auburn

No matter the ranking, record or betting line — the Iron Bowl almost always proves to be an exciting game.

Coming into Saturday, No. 1 Alabama is favored by 24.5 points over No. 22 Auburn. Many analysts think the 7-0 Crimson Tide will blow the 5-2 Tigers out of the water this year — Kirk Herbstreit isn’t so sure about that. The ESPN College GameDay host believes the competitive history of this historic rivalry will continue this weekend.

On Monday’s episode of the CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Neghandi, Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the upcoming game.

“It always seems to be a fun game because of the history of it,” Herbstreit said. “I love it. … It’s one of those games for me. I don’t care what the records are. I don’t care that we’re in the middle of a pandemic. I don’t care about anything. I’ll be tuned in. I love Alabama-Auburn. I love its history. I love the uniforms on the same field together. I love it all. I’ll take every ounce of everything that game has to offer every year.”

The two schools have played 84 times since 1983. The overall record currently sits at 46-37-1 in favor of Alabama. But, Auburn has the lead in recent years — holding an 11-9 advantage since 2000.

One of the greatest rivalries in football ‼️ See you next week for the Iron Bowl! 👏 pic.twitter.com/LBZOyoe07W — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 22, 2020

Last year, the No. 14 Tigers took down the No. 8 Crimson Tide in a thrilling 48-45 game. This year, Alabama looks nearly unstoppable, seeming to hold a much more significant talent advantage than previous years.

Herbstreit cautioned Tide fans not to feel too confident.

“To me, it’s one of those games where whoever’s heavily favored needs to be careful because whenever you say, ‘Oh, that’s it. Easy win.’ Never is an easy win. So hold onto your hat if you’re a ‘Bama fan, because I’d rather be at a pick ’em game in that kind of rivalry than a game where you’re expected to blow out your opponent. So I can’t wait for Saturday, to watch that one.”

Auburn will travel across the state face Alabama at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The Tigers haven’t won an Iron Bowl matchup in Tuscaloosa since 2010.