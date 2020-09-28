ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Releases His Current Top 6

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit just dropped his first top six rankings of the 2020 college football season.

Herbstreit will usually update his top six on a weekly basis. He breaks it up into two parts: the first four teams and then two others in waiting.

Right now, you’ll notice there are no teams from the Big Ten or Pac-12 in Herbie’s top six. That’s because he is waiting until those two conferences begin play later this fall before considering any teams from there.

“Obviously weird year to rank top 4 NOW but I will rank teams ONLY that are PLAYING & adjust as other conferences join the mix,” Herbstreit tweeted. “My top 4 will be very fluid this year.”

Right now, Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Miami occupy the top four spots. Georgia and Mississippi State are knocking on the door.

In addition to the lack of Big Ten and Pac-12 representation, there are no Big 12 teams among Herbstreit’s top six as of now. That’s because of the conference’s struggles last weekend, which included Oklahoma being upset and Texas barely escaping Texas Tech.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Herbstreit change up his rankings next week–particularly if Auburn, who is not listed above, takes down Georgia on Saturday.