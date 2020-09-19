Kirk Herbstreit Has Updated His College Football Playoff Prediction

The Big Ten has officially announced its return to football, releasing its full schedule on Saturday morning (which can be seen in its entirety here).

With that, it’s time to update College Football Playoff predictions.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has unveiled a new College Football Playoff prediction with the Big Ten deciding to play.

Herbstreit now has:

Ohio State

Clemson

Alabama

Texas

Kirk Herbstreit believes Texas is a playoff team pic.twitter.com/LL1lp7OVFo — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 19, 2020

Herbstreit said this morning that Ohio State will immediately enter the College Football Playoff race when the Buckeyes begin play in October.

“It means welcome to the national championship race,” Herbstreit said of the Buckeyes. “This is a team before games being delayed Ryan Day feels is better than he had last year. They’re always loaded with skill and they’ve got a chip on their shoulder. This team’s angry with the way last season ended.

“If they can stay healthy and if they follow the protocols and keep their star players on the field, I’d be shocked in they don’t make the College Football Playoff.”

Ohio State is scheduled to open the 2020 Big Ten season on Saturday, Oct. 24. The Buckeyes will start the season at home against Nebraska. Kickoff for that Week 1 game is set for noon E.T. on FOX.